Power outages in Saginaw County

Consumers Energy is reporting around 2 thousand customers are without power in the Saginaw and Saginaw Township area.
The company's outage map shows more than 17 hundred customers lost power around 1:30 am on Tuesday, July 30th.
Consumers estimates power will be restored by 11:30 am.
No word yet on what caused the most recent outage.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
