Consumers Energy reported more than 50,000 customers lost their power across the state during the weekend windstorm, including several thousand here in Mid-Michigan.
Here is the current list of outages from Consumers Energy as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26:
- Arenac County: 102 customers
- Bay County: 33 customers
- Genesee County: 33 customers
- Iosco County: 27 customers
- Ogemaw County: 12 customers
- Roscommon County: 4 customers
- Saginaw County: 5 customers
- Shiawassee County: 90 customers
For updated power outage numbers, visit the Consumers Energy website.
Consumers Crews expect to restore power to a significant number of customers by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26 with some remote areas taking until 11 p.m.
Several thousand DTE Energy customers were also affected by Sunday's strong winds in the Thumb area.
For updated power outage numbers, visit DTE Energy's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.