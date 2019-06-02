Hundreds of power outages are being reported across Michigan.
Mid-Michigan is also being impacted. Below is a list of the current Consumers Energy outages.
- Genesee County: 82 customers
- Ogemaw County: 39 customers
- Saginaw County: 54 customers
CLICK HERE for a link to the Consumers Energy outage map.
