Consumers Energy is reporting hundreds of customers without power as a wintery mix falls on Michigan.
But the good news in, we appear to be in good shape here in Mid-Michigan.
This after around 120 customers got their power back in Genesee County after being out for more than an hour on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, 186 customers were in the dark in Gratiot County. Power was restored there before 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.