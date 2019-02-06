Consumers Energy is reporting hundreds of customers without power as a wintery mix falls on Michigan.
In Mid-Michigan, around 186 customers are without power in Gratiot County.
Those outages are west of Ithaca, and the estimated time of repair is 10 a.m.
Click here for a link to the Consumers Energy outage map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.