Consumers Energy is reporting hundreds of customers without power as a wintery mix falls on Michigan.

In Mid-Michigan, around 186 customers are without power in Gratiot County.

Those outages are west of Ithaca, and the estimated time of repair is 10 a.m.

Click here for a link to the Consumers Energy outage map.

