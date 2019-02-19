Thousands of Mid-Michigan customers were without power on Tuesday.
Ogemaw County had more than 4,000 Consumers Energy customers without power. Power has since been restored.
Clare County also reporting 1,045 customers without power, but the lights are back on.
Thousands of customers in Bay County and Midland County were also without power earlier on Tuesday, power was restored by 3:45 p.m.
