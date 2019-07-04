Saginaw Police are responding to a crash that brought down power lines.
The crash happened near the intersection of State Street and Court Street in Saginaw.
Consumer Energy reported nearly 1,900 people were without power on the west side of the city because of the crash. Multiple traffic lights were out in the area, including State and Davenport.
Power has since been restored, according to the Consumers Outage Map.
The outages were reported around 6:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.