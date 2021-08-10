Power has been restored to customers in Bangor Township after an outage affected much of the township Tuesday morning.
Consumers Energy reported about 1,771 customers lost power in the township. The outage was reported at 8:14 a.m. on Aug. 10.
No word yet on what caused the outage.
