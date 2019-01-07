Bay City Power and Light outage
Bay City Electric Light & Power is reporting everyone has their power back after a morning outage.

The utility company reported the outage, which started at around 7:15 a.m., on the east side in the south end of Bay City.

Nearly 4,000 customers were impacted.

The last of the outages were resolved before 11:15 a.m., according to the company.

The utility company said a weather related problem on a main power line caused the outage.

