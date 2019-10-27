Isabella County Central Dispatch said a vehicle crash damaged a power pole at the intersection of Main Street and Pickard Street in Mt. Pleasant on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Consumers Energy reported about 867 customers lost power in the area, that power has since been restored.
