GENERIC: Power outage
Source: WNEM

Power has been restored to around 1,800 customers who lost it last night in Saginaw County.

Consumers Energy reported the outage in the area east of the Tittabawassee River, near Freeland, at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20.

Power was restored to all customers at around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.

It’s not clear what caused the outage.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Senior Morning Producer

Assignment Desk

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.