Power has been restored in Midland County after a crash left more than 800 customers in the dark.
Spokesperson Terry DeDoes said a vehicle struck a utility pole at the corner of North Saginaw Road and Northwood Drive at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.
DeDoes said 882 customers lost power because of this crash.
Northwood Drive between Saginaw Road and West Sugnet Road will remain closed until further notice.
The traffic signal at the intersection of North Saginaw Road and Artcrest Drive has no power.
Drivers should treat this intersection as a four-way stop.
The Midland Police Department said the driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Consumers Energy website initially reported more than 2,000 customers were affected by the outage, but DeDoes said the system misanalyzed with that estimate and only 882 customers were affected.
