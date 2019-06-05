Hundreds of Mid-Michigan residents were without power Wednesday morning.
Power has since been restored.
Some Consumers Energy customers in Alcona, Genesee, Oscoda and Shiawassee counties were impacted.
Earlier an outage impacted Linden high school, middle school, Central Elementary, and the administrative building. Students in those buildings were sent home.
Click here for a link to the Consumers Energy outage map.
