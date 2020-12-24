Power has been restored to hundreds of customers after a Christmas Eve outage.
The outage was reported at 7:21 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.
According to Consumers Energy, initially more than 1,500 customers in Midland County had no power.
Only a few remaining customers are waiting for their lights to come back on.
Click here for a look at the Consumers Energy outage map.
