Power has been restored to Kettering University, but the university said it's uncertain how reliable it will be for the rest of the day.

When the power outage first hit at 9:30 a.m. the university said the outage was caused by a Consumer's Energy sub-station system outage. 

Family Day will continue as planned on Saturday, Aug. 10., the university said.

Students can find further information on Kettering University's website.

