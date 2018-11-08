Power has been restored to the majority of Bay County residents.
Consumers Energy was reporting more than 1,000 customers without power.
The largest outage area stretched from Frankenlust Township to north of US-10.
The outage was reported at around 11:34 a.m., and was restored by 1:30 p.m.
Countywide, 1,617 customers were impacted.
