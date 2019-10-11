Consumer's Energy has restored power to 270 customers in Midland County after an early morning outage.
The cause has not yet been determined.
It was first reported at about 4 a.m. and was restored at about 10 a.m.
A Consumers Energy representative said a fuse on a power line failed, causing the outage on Friday morning.
