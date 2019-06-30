Consumers Energy has restored power to Midland County customers after a large outage.
When the outage was first reported at about 6:32 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, close to 3,900 customers were affected but power has since been restored.
Consumers Energy said the cause of the outage was a failed conductor.
