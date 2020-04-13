The lights are slowly coming back on after a power outage left hundreds of customers in the dark.
Consumers Energy is reporting the following outages:
- Iosco County: 4 customers
- Midland County: 2 customers
- Ogemaw County: 25 customers
- Roscommon County: 2 customers
For more information on Consumers Energy power outages,
DTE is reporting that about 170 customers are without power in the Thumb.
For more information on DTE outages,
