Power has been restored to thousands this morning in Shiawassee and Saginaw Counties.
There are still more than 1,000 customers in the dark, nearly 400 of them in Saginaw County.
The lights could be off until 9 o'clock this morning.
More than 8,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power in the early hours of 12/30.
Thousands of them were in Mid-Michigan between Hemlock in Saginaw County and New Haven Township in Shiawassee County.
The cause of the outages is unknown, but stay with TV5 as we update this developing story.
CLICK HERE for a live look at the Consumers Energy Outage Map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.