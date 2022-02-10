Power has been restored to more than 8,000 customers in Midland County, according to Consumers Energy.
Thousands of customers lost power Thursday night, Feb. 10. The cause of the power outages was a broken crossarm on a pole on Sturgeon Road, according to Consumers Energy.
Consumers Energy said it does not know what caused the crossarm to break.
(0) comments
