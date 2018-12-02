An accident has taken down power wires and is affecting traffic lights in the area of Bay and Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw County.
The accident happened at 3437 Tittabawassee Road.
It was paged out by central dispatch at about 1:55 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2.
Consumers Energy shows that 161 Saginaw County customers have lost power at this time.
Central dispatch said it is expected to be restored at about 4:30 p.m.
