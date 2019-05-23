Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., center, hosts a news conference with a bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers who are demanding the U.S. government should be required to seek warrants if it wants to search for information about Americans and insist on reforms to the FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act of 2017 to protect Americans' rights, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.