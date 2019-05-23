Michigan's wealthy and politically influential DeVos family has dropped financial backing for Congressional Republican Justin Amash.
The U.S. Representative from Grand Rapids is the first Republican on Capitol Hill to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
Nick Wasmiller, spokesman for the DeVos family's RDV Corp., said Wednesday that family members haven't made campaign contributions to Amash this political cycle and have no plans to do so.
Wasmiller says the decision is unrelated to Amash's recent statements about Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
He says family members have increasing concerns about a "lack of representation" for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District and an "inability to advance efforts connected to important policy matters."
