A mid-Michigan woman losing her class ring more than 45 years ago is finally reunited with her prized possession.
What started as a seemingly normal Facebook message, ended up turning into a reunion Mary Gazall-Beardslee never saw coming.
"I received a message in my messenger that said I have something that may belong to you. So, I was very cautious about opening it up. I thought, 'oh no, it's going to be spam or something," Gazall-Beardslee said.
The message Gazall-Beardslee received wasn't spam.
"I went on his profile, and I saw, ‘Please share this,’ and it was a picture of my class ring," Gazall-Beardslee said.
The class ring that she lost 46 years ago after graduating from Powers Catholic High School in Flint.
"I said, ‘that is my ring!"' Gazall-Beardslee said.
Chris Nord is the person who made the Facebook post. The two met up Tuesday to reunite Gazall-Beardslee with her ring.
"Chris originally found my ring, his brother found it in a box that was in the garbage," Gazall-Beardslee said.
He saved it from the garbage and has been trying to find its owner for the past two decades.
"He said he's had it for the last 20 years. So, we don't know what's happened the first 26 years," Gazall-Beardslee said.
Gazall-Beardslee never forgot about her ring for all of those 46 years.
"I had mentioned it to my husband over the years. I thought, 'I wonder what happened to my ring?'” Gazall-Beardslee said.
