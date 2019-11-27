Several trees have taken down power line in Mid-Michigan and even fallen on top of houses after a storm came through Wednesday afternoon.
Brett Reid, foreman for the City of Saginaw's Street Division, says they've been getting calls all day over downed trees like this one blocking Carroll Street and North Warren Avenue.
"We've already cleaned up two or three, this one we'll have cleaned up here in just a few minutes. Two of them we can't do because they're on wires, so Consumers will have to take care of that."
That was the case here on 3rd and Carlisle where the road had to be completely closed off due to fallen power lines.
A tree on Weadock Avenue in Saginaw fell, causing extensive damage.
Street and road crews in Saginaw have been busy cleaning up this mess and doing their best to handle it as best they can.
They say it will take a while to clean up all the trees and debris in the area.
"I've gotten like five or six so far,” said Reid. “We've already cleaned up two or three. This one we'll have cleaned up here in just a few minutes. Two of them we can't do because they're on wires, so Consumers will have to take care of it. And then we'll go back later and clean up whatever they may leave behind."
City maintenance crews want to remind people in the area that if you see any downed trees near power lines to avoid them and let the professionals like Consumers or other agencies handle them.
