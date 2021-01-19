Former Gov. Rick Snyder and former director of the Flint Department of Public Works Howard Croft will be in court for a pre-trial hearing.
Snyder and Croft are each facing two counts of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis.
They will be in court at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Both were arraigned, with seven other individuals, after the Flint water crisis prosecution team announced charges on Thursday, Jan. 14.
The seven other figures charged will be in court on Feb. 18.
