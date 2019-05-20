Residents in Flint are under a precautionary boil water advisory due to a water main break.
DPW Director Rob Bincsik decided to issue the advisory to protect the health and safety of the city’s water customers.
“Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended,” Bincsik said.
The affected area is Nebraska Ave. between Kearsley Park Blvd. and Franklin.
The City of Flint Water Department is working to get the water main break repaired and pressure restored.
Water staff will be taking actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the area.
“Bacteriological samples are being taken and if samples come back negative we expect to lift the boil water advisory after 48 hours,” Bincsik said.
Customers should first flush their cold water and then only boil water that has been first filtered.
Flint crews will be working to complete the repair. An update will be provided when the advisory is lifted.
Prior to usage, customers should change filter cartridges.
