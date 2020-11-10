A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Vienna and Montrose Townships following a water main break.
Due to the break in Montrose Township, officials said there was a temporary reduction of water pressure in localized areas. Bacteria contamination may have happened in that area, but officials said the bacteria is generally not harmful.
The impacted area includes homes and businesses between Linden Road: (from 13252 Linden Road, South to 11218 Linden Road) and Vienna Road: (from I-75 West to 7444 Vienna Road). If you live or visit this area between Linden and Vienna Road, please do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring the water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.
The water main has since been repaired, and sampling of the water supply is underway. Officials expect the problem to be fixed within 48 hours.
If residents in the affected area have additional questions, please contact, Mark Horgan or Jim Thompson of the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office at 810 732-7870. The after-hours emergency number for the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office is 810-762-3626. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.