Local nurse battling COVID-19 in ICU while pregnant A local nurse who is six months pregnant is fighting for not only her life after testing positive for COVID-19, but her unborn child as well.

Bridget Klingenberg a nurse at Covenant in Saginaw is back home with her husband Eric after what she calls some terrifying moments battling COVID at the University of Michigan hospital. It was so bad at one point she was close to being intubated.

She's also pregnant and three months away from her due date. So, the health of her baby girl was top of mind.

"Even when I wasn't doing very well, she stayed pretty steady on the monitor,” Bridget said. “So, I think we have a pretty good fighter in here."

She credits her fight to facetiming with her family and the incredible nurses for eventually allowing her to leave the hospital even though the effects of COVID haven't left her.

"I get short of breath pretty easily,” she said. “I have a consistent cough, the mornings are rough, just trying to keep my oxygen levels up, but it's just a lot of fatigue and coughing."

