On this Mother’s Day, an ICU nurse who was on the frontline of the pandemic is getting ready to welcome her baby girl into the world after fighting a long battle with COVID-19.
In February Bridget Klingenberg, a covenant nurse, was hospitalized while she was pregnant.
Bridget Klingenberg and her husband Eric are expecting to welcome their daughter Addie to the world on Monday.
"It's pretty crazy I mean the idea of becoming a new mother is big to begin with," Bridget Klingenberg said.
It will be the couple's first-born child. Klingenberg's pregnancy took a scary turn when she was hospitalized with COVID-19 in February.
"The main reason they were thinking about intubating me early is because they were worried, she was going to get deprived of oxygen," Bridget Klingenberg said.
Klingenberg, an ICU nurse at Covenant Healthcare, works in the hospital's COVID-19 unit. She said she still has shortness of breath, but she is hoping that's tied to her pregnancy.
Klingenberg is ready to meet her daughter that she has fought so hard to protect during their bout with COVID-19.
"We just have to make sure I can breathe effectively and efficiently you know through any pain or different issues. So just hoping that goes well and I would like to be done with COVID-19 complications. I'm hoping they don't show up," Bridget Klingenberg said.
Eric Klingenberg said he's always appreciated mothers. After seeing his wife's battle with COVID-19 firsthand, he has even more gratitude for mothers now.
"Yeah definitely appreciate mothers out there and just what they have to go through all the time," Eric Klingenberg said.
As for Bridget, she said when Addie gets older, she will tell her daughter about their COVID-19 experience and how they were able to pull through it together.
"I think I'm just going to let her know that we went through a really scary time and that's why maybe mom's a little protective and she's going to have to be ok with that," Bridget Klingenberg said.
