Being draped in flowers during a photo shoot can make an expectant mother feel beautiful. When that expectant mother is a shelter dog, it take it to a new level.
Jazzy is a new resident as Saginaw County Animal Care and Control. She got the royal treatment upon her arrival.
The incredibly photogenic pup was covered in flowers and got her own maternity photo shoot thanks to the staff at SCACC.
The sign in the photos says "Puppies coming soon August 2020." But staff says the puppies are coming very soon.
SCACC says Jazzy was surrendered to the shelter for "no fault of her own."
They aren't accepting applications for the puppies yet but will let the public know when they are ready for forever homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.