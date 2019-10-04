Tickets are now available for an exclusive pre-screening premiere of “A Christmas Movie Christmas!”
The holiday movie was filmed in Frankenmuth earlier this year and had several Mid-Michigan residents appear as extras.
The screening is at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Bavarian Inn Lodge.
The movie premieres on cable TV at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 on UPtv.
Tickets for the Frankenmuth screening are $7.50 and can be purchased here. Tickets include unlimited popcorn and lemonade, a spokesperson for the Frankenmuth River Place Shops said.
“I am very excited for everyone who was a part of this film to watch the premiere and to see the beautiful backdrop of River Place Shops come to life as part of our fictional town, Holiday Falls,” Producer Danny Roth said. “We are grateful for the support of Michael Zehnder, Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge, River Place Shops, the City of Frankenmuth and countless others who played a role in helping this film come to life.”
Michael Keller Zehnder, owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Inc., said the River Place Shops was the perfect set for the film.
“We cannot wait to see the hard work and creativity of so many people be realized with the premiere of the film on UPtv, and are grateful for everyone’s support and enthusiasm,” Zehnder said. “The film is a great reminder of how blessed we are to live in a community as beautiful and welcoming as Frankenmuth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.