“Snowfest 2020,” said Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Zehnder’s John Shelton. “Really looking forward to it. Our 29th anniversary.”
Shelton serves as chairman for Snowfest. He is ready to put on another year of wintry fun. He said the mild weather has presented some challenges, but nothing that would put a damper on the festivities next week.
“We just got behind schedule to make the snow,” Shelton said. “We were looking for cold temperatures. Once we would get cold temperatures, nothing was sustaining. So, we were able to get the blocks that you see behind me up. And that’s for our world class division. We’ll be making snow this weekend and we will have our state competition blocks up and our high school blocks up by Sunday and Monday.”
Shelton said it takes a lot of collaboration to pull this event off every year.
“It starts with our sponsors and our major sponsors that really help kind of perpetuate what we’re trying to do,” said Shelton. “Then, it becomes a community event, a lot of volunteers and a lot of our own employees obviously pulling together.”
Shelton said this year’s event will feature all the things visitors to Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth Snowfest have come to enjoy over the years.
“We have the Tiger's Winter Caravan,” said Shelton. “We’re partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of the Great Lakes Bay Region. So, we’re going to have about 150 kids involved with that potential program. And then the staple is always the fireworks on Saturday which starts at 6:45. So, not necessarily new, but once again, a lot of high quality and a lot of high excitement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.