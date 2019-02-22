Strong winds are expected for this weekend, causing a significant chance for power outages across the state.
Consumers Energy and the Michigan State Police have issued warnings to make sure people are prepared.
“There’s a potential that these high winds and prescription that we’re seeing may cause outages,” said Terry DeDoes, spokesperson for Consumers Energy.
The number of outages depends on just how bad this upcoming possible bomb cyclone turns out to be.
At this point, DeDoes says the predictions doesn’t look so good.
“Some parts of the state we’re gonna see winds possibly up to 60 miles per hour,” DeDoes said.
It’s supposed to hit Mid-Michigan midday on Sunday and those high winds can be dangerous.
“Those have the potential to bring down trees and cause damage to our electric system,” DeDoes said.
The key in these situations is to be prepared for the worst-case scenario.
DeDoes said there’s a few things you can keep on hand.
“Non-perishable food, three days of water, your meds, good supply of flashlights,” DeDoes said.
It is also important to remember to plug in your electronic devices, so they have full battery just in case the power does go out.
For those using a generator, keep it outside.
“At least 25 feet away from the home and always shut them off to refuel them. Never put the gas or fuel that they use while they’re running,” DeDoes said.
Lastly, stay far away from any downed power lines.
“Assume they are energized and dangerous. Stay 25 feet away from them and report them,” DeDoes said.
