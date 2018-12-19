The National Fire Protection Association says on average, crews respond to a house fire every 86 seconds in the United States.
“It’s extremely important the minute you hear the fire alarm, smoke alarm go off you know you have seconds to get out,” Grand Blanc Township Fire Chief Bob Burdette said.
In the wake of Tuesday’s tragic deadly house fire in Beaverton, Burdette is urging people to both have a plan of escape and make sure everyone knows it.
“One of the major problems is that people might develop an escape plan, but they never practice it,” Burdette said.
An important thing everyone should do it keep the bedroom door closed while you’re sleeping. Fire Captain Bill Larsen said if the smoke detector is going off and your door is hot to the touch, do not open it.
If you’re stuck upstairs, the fire department said there is a lot you need to know. The first thing is opening your window and putting out a blanket or sheet to help emergency crews know that you’re there.
“If he sees a blanket hanging out the window he knows that’s not right. And he will know that someone is stuck in this room. So that way he’ll know to send the firefighters,” Larsen said.
While there is no evidence being unprepared had anything to do with the death of the three victims in Beaverton, it serves as a tragic reminder to always have a plan.
“Get the fire alarm installed and get it installed properly,” Burdette said.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries.
