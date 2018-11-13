Several cases of stranger danger incidents have been reported in the past few weeks.
There are things parents can do to prepare their children for escaping the danger.
“We must convey the message to our children in this day and age that if someone were to try to take them or encourage them to go with them, even if they’re acting nice, that they do not do that,” Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said.
In light of recent child abduction attempts, Federspiel is talking about the importance of parents having a talk with their kids about stranger danger.
An 11-year-old girl in Tuscola County was approached by a man in a car as she got off her school bus last week. That man was scared away by the girl’s grandfather.
In Arizona there was an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl. She may have been spared thanks to a code word her parents taught her to use when approached by a stranger.
“If you ever run across someone that’s not very good or you don’t know, use the code word because only the people that mommy and daddy trust will know that code word,” Federspiel said.
The sheriff advises parents to have a plan they share with kids as to what to do if they are approached by a stranger.
“Saying a code word, it could be to just start yelling and screaming to draw attention so that they could get away. It could be multiple things depending on the parent,” Federspiel said.
The sheriff also said parents need to be careful when publicly displaying personal information about their children. Even though they are proud of their kids’ accomplishments, he advises never to display things like bumper stickers with the child’s school on it.
In the Tuscola County stranger danger case, police are still searching for a suspect and looking for tips.
