If you see smoke in the air over the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday, don’t be alarmed.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) plans to conduct two prescribed burns on April 4 at the refuge.
One would occur along M-13 south of Saginaw on 100 acres of prairie/grasslands.
This would be to help improve wildlife habitat on the west side of M-13, south of Saginaw, and north of the Cass River.
The second prescribed burn would happen for similar reasons along Willing Road between Swan Creek and Hart Roads in James Township.
The burns are dependent on the weather, and will only happen if conditions are right, and smoke can be directed away from M-13 and the City of Saginaw.
