With opioid overdose deaths increasing during the pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Administration is gearing up for its 20th take back day coming up this weekend.
At its last take back day in October, the DEA collected a record-high amount of expired or unused prescription medications with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day program in place for 11 years, holding its 20th take back day on Saturday. It’s an opportunity for everyone to safely dispose of unused medication and prescription drugs left sitting around.
Patients often have prescriptions left over after surgical procedures, injuries, or illness and they don't always know how to get rid of them. You shouldn't just throw these potentially dangerous meds in the garbage or give them away.
“Because a lot of times with these prescriptions, even though they have legitimate uses, and they were used maybe legitimately at the beginning by the original patient, they go in the hands of the wrong people they can definitely be bartered or sold or transferred on the street for illicit purposes,” DEA Special Agent Steve Verdow said.
It’s a crucial public safety and public health issue. The 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health found 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives.
A majority of those prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends out of the home medicine cabinet.
The DEA most recently has dealt with increased fatal overdoses from opioids, especially fentanyl. It has legitimate medical uses but even micrograms, an almost imperceptible amount compared with the size of a penny, can be fatal. They're seeing fentanyl in pill form, but also mixed with heroin, methamphetamines and cocaine.
The takeback locations are merely a proper place for disposing of medications with no questions asked about how they were obtained. You can find a take back location here.
