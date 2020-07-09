President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration Thursday for Midland and surrounding counties after flooding destroyed many homes in the area in May.
"On behalf of the over 10,000 flood victims in Midland and Sanford who were forced to evacuate their homes," State Representative Annette Glenn said. "Many of whom lost their homes, businesses, and everything they owned, I'm deeply grateful to President Trump and Vice President Pence for fulfilling their pledge that federal assistance was on its way."
The disaster declaration will allow for federal dollars to be used to help those impacted by the flooding.
