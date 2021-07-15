President Joe Biden approved Michigan’s disaster declaration and ordered federal assistance for areas affected by severe storms, flooding, and tornadoes between June 25 and 26.
Federal funding will be available to affected individuals in Washtenaw and Wayne counties. Assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to Biden on July 13 requesting he declare an emergency for the state of Michigan.
“President Biden’s declaration opens up critical resources to help Michigan residents recover from this disaster,” said Governor Whitmer. “The flooding on June 25-26 had devastating impacts on Wayne and Washtenaw County residents who suffered damage to their homes, loss of personal property, and faced unimaginable stress. With the resources we will receive thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we will put Michiganders first and help our communities recover and rebuild.”
On June 25 and 26, heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding in Wayne and Washtenaw counties, damaging infrastructure and private property. Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Wayne County on June 26 and Washtenaw County on July 8.
By declaring a state of emergency, the governor made all state resources available in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts.
More assistance may be distributed when damage assessments are completed in other areas and counties. Residents and building owners affected by the severe weather can apply by registering online or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA or 1-800-462-7585 for the hearing and speech impaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.