President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Michigan this week.
The president will travel to Traverse City on July 3 with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as part of the administration’s “America Back Together” tour to celebrate progress against the COVID-19 pandemic.
More details are coming soon. Follow TV5 for more information on this developing story.
