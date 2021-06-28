Joe Biden

President Joe Biden exits Marine One as he arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base, Friday, June 18, 2021, in New Castle, Del.

 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Michigan this week.

The president will travel to Traverse City on July 3 with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as part of the administration’s “America Back Together” tour to celebrate progress against the COVID-19 pandemic.

More details are coming soon. Follow TV5 for more information on this developing story. 

