U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the national economy and the need for his administration's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation in the State Dining Room at the White House on February 05, 2021 in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden is headed to Michigan.

The White House confirmed Biden will travel to Kalamazoo on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Biden will visit the Pfizer manufacturing site and meet with some of the people who are producing the COVID-19 vaccine.

