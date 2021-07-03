Biden will travel to Michigan over July 4th weekend to celebrate progress in Covid-19 fight

President Joe Biden will travel to Traverse City, Michigan, on July 3 as the White House looks to use the July Fourth holiday weekend to mark progress in the fight against Covid-19 after more than a year of the pandemic, according to a White House official.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in Traverse City at 12:15 p.m. as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s “America’s Back Together” tour to celebrate the nation’s progress against COVID-19.

During the afternoon, the president will tour a local cherry farm in Antrim County with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Gary Peters.

Biden is expected to address the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, and why it is needed in Michigan.

According to the White House, the plan will help repair and rebuild roads and bridges, improve transportation, prepare for extreme weather events, deliver clean drinking water, and connect Americans to high-speed internet.

