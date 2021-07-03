President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in Traverse City at 12:15 p.m. as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s “America’s Back Together” tour to celebrate the nation’s progress against COVID-19.
During the afternoon, the president will tour a local cherry farm in Antrim County with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Gary Peters.
Biden is expected to address the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, and why it is needed in Michigan.
According to the White House, the plan will help repair and rebuild roads and bridges, improve transportation, prepare for extreme weather events, deliver clean drinking water, and connect Americans to high-speed internet.
Follow TV5 for more updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.