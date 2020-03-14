President Donald Trump has declared Sunday, March 15 a National Day of Prayer in the United States.
On Friday, March 13, President Trump tweeted the declaration.
The president tweeted that we are a country that, throughout our history, have looked to God for protection and strength in times like these.
Take time and say a prayer for yourself and America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.