President-elect Joe Biden announced his slate for the Democratic National Committee officer positions, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as vice chair.
“This group of individuals represent the very best of the Democratic Party,” Biden said. “Their stories and long histories of activism and work reflects our party’s values and the diversity that make us so strong. As our country faces multiple crises from systemic racism to the COVID-19 pandemic, working families in America need and deserve real leadership. We need to elect Democrats across our country and up and down the ballot. To do that is going to take tireless leadership, committed to strengthening Democratic infrastructure across our states. These leaders are battle-tested and ready for this immense task. I know they will get the job done.”
The other positions include:
- Jaime Harrison, Chair
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Vice Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Protection
- Senator Tammy Duckworth, Vice Chair
- Rep. Filemon Vela Jr., Vice Chair
- Jason Rae, Secretary
- Virginia McGregor, Treasurer
- Chris Korge, National Finance Chair
Members of the DNC will vote for its officers next week. Voting closes at 12 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox issued the following statement:
“The announcement of Governor Whitmer as DNC Vice-Chair shows the true motivations of her hyper partisan term as Governor of Michigan so far. For the Governor to try to advance her career while her shutdown policies are destroying the careers of thousands of Michiganders is one of the most tone-deaf decisions a politician could make. I call on Governor Whitmer to turn down this role and focus on restoring the livelihoods of the people of our state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.