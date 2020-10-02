President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.
The tweet reads: 'Tonight, @Flotus and I tested positive for COVID--19. We will begin our quarantine process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!'
The president and first lady were tested after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive.
Hicks had accompanied President Trump on trips to recent campaign events, including this week's debate in Cleveland.
