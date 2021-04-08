With COVID-19 cases rising across the state, community leaders are trying to do whatever they can for all eligible residents to get vaccinated, especially in hesitant communities.
"Hopefully we can get as many people of our community out to get vaccinated that want to get vaccinated," said Darold Newton, president of the Bay City NAACP.
Newton said he is doing what he can to get more people of color inoculated for COVID-19. The organization is working with the Bay County Health Department to host a vaccination clinic on April 9 at the Second Baptist Church on Youngs Ditch Road.
"If they want to come on out, they'll fill out a little form with information and if the vaccines are available, we're not going to turn anybody away," Newton said.
Newton said there should be enough vaccines to administer 200 doses. While Newton wants to get everyone vaccinated, he's hoping those in the black and brown community will come and roll up their sleeves.
"There are some that talk about side effects and all. But the research has been done, the science is there. And for those people of color that are hesitant, the scientist that basically initiated the vaccine is a person of color. And so, if it's good enough for them, it should be good enough for you. And if I can take it, hey you can take it," Newton said.
This clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine at 9 a.m.
