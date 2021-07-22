The president and CEO of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, Ridgway White, released a statement late Thursday night saying the Mott Foundation will grant $7 million to programs and services at Flint Community Schools that have been put on pause.
White released this statement about the decision made by the Mott Foundation:
“The mission of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation is to support efforts that promote a just, equitable and sustainable society. Nowhere is this more important than in our hometown. And no one is more important to us than the young people who attend Flint Community Schools. We’ve supported programs for Flint youth for nearly a century, and we realize how crucial the YouthQuest afterschool program and the Community Education Initiative administered, respectively, by the Genesee Area Focus Fund and Crim Fitness Foundation are to Flint families. It was heartening to see the outpouring of support for these programs at Wednesday night’s school board meeting. While I always strive to do my best, I am human. I regret pausing the grants that support these programs. To the children and families who rely on these programs, the staff and volunteers who support Flint kids, and the community, I apologize for creating this instability. We’ve all been through a lot in the past decade, and I will do my best to keep the Mott Foundation’s support positive and beneficial for Flint kids and families so every child in Flint has the opportunity to succeed. The Mott Foundation will grant $7 million to GAFF and Crim to ensure that YouthQuest and the Community Education Initiative can continue serving Flint kids and families through the 2021-22 school year. We also remain committed to working with Flint Community Schools and the Board of Education, and we would welcome the chance to resume a dialogue around creating a future that is bright for all Flint kids.”
The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation said it could not communicate directly with the superintendent without the presence of the school board president due to a resolution that was passed by the board of education on June 16.
The foundation sent a letter to the Flint Board of Education President Carol McIntosh on July 16 about the need for the Mott Foundation and organizations to communicate directly with the superintendent. Instead of doing that, Ridgway White, president of the Charles Mott Foundation, said the district sent a letter to parents telling them the programs were being cut.
