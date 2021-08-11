The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association released results of an industry survey showing businesses struggling to meet soaring demand.

"We should have fifteen. We were down to one employee," said Ryan Ehardt, owner of Pita Pit in Birch Run.

Ehardt said the number of staff members is up to five. He tells me workers are hard to come by. Ehardt has offered new hires a chance to negotiate their wage, along with bonuses, and a great atmosphere, but he said no one is applying.

"It's kind of hopeless, honestly is the feeling," Ehardt said.

Ehardt said he had to close the restaurant today because he needed a day off.

"My grass hasn't been mowed in a couple of weeks. I've been slinging pitas nonstop," Ehardt said.

Ehardt is not alone, according to the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.

9 in 10 restaurants and most hotels do not have enough staff to meet customer demand. More than 85 percent of full-service restaurants have had to adjust operating hours and 81 percent of hotels are limiting the number of available rooms.

Justin Winslow is the President and CEO of the MRLA. He said the end of enhanced federal unemployment benefits next month won't solve the problem, but it will help.

"In September you will see 600,000 Michiganders that have been on the sideline receiving federal supplemental benefits needing to find work again. And I think this industry will happily welcome a lot of those back," Winslow said.

Winslow said now is the perfect time to get into or rejoin the hospitality industry. He urges job seekers to apply now before the rush of applicants return.

"The wages are surging. As we've seen more than half have increased wages by ten percent or more this year alone. And the bonuses, those opportunities might not be there forever," Winslow said.

Ehardt hopes people hear that message so that he'll have more time to see his daughter.

"We'll eventually get people in. It's just really tough right now and it just takes time," Ehardt said.