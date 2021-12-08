During a candlelight vigil on the Michigan State University campus, former Oxford High School students gathered with the organization Students Demand Action.
Dhriti Marri is a freshman at Michigan State University.
“Gun violence is a big problem I just never thought it would hit so close to home,” Marri said.
Marri was devastated when she received a text about the Oxford High School shooting while in class.
“It might be an hour away, but we do consider it in our back yard,” Marri said.
She and other students wanted to do something to honor the victims. They created a flyer calling for a vigil on a bitter cold Tuesday night.
“Michigan State has a rock that we paint, so our students demand action painted the rock to say 'Oxford Strong' and we wrote each victims name on the rock in order to honor them,” Marri said.
The victims are Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin.
“We had people show up, we handed out candles, we also had a speech from an Oxford High School alumnus. We had bios for each of the victims,” Marri said.
“School shootings have been uniquely American, and we haven’t seen a lot of progress from our lawmakers working to make guns safer and to make more responsible gun ownership laws,” said Annie Heitmeier, President of Students Demand Action.
Heitmeier said there are multiple solutions to putting an end to gun violence and school shootings, but the one her group sees as a priority is implementing safe storage laws.
“Which would basically be a law where parents have to keep any firearms or guns that they have secured locked and unloaded,” Heitmeier said.
She is hoping the recent tragedy in Oxford and the copycat threats that have followed will push lawmakers to take action.
“Hopefully it can work to start making some progress and hopefully end school shootings,” Heitmeier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.